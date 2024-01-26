'I have done so little'. Chiranjeevi says he's humbled on being feted with Padma Vibhushan

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his happiness on being feted with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. He thanked everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the honour and said he has done so 'little' and yet, he has been given 'such recognition'.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram, where he shared a video thanking everyone after he was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan. Padma Awards 2024 were announced on Thursday. In the clip, Chiranjeevi said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless.”

“I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes,” he said.

“I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind.”

(With IANS inputs)