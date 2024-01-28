Actor-TV host Govind Padmasoorya ties the knot with Gopika Anil

Actor-TV host Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika Anil got married today at Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur. The highly anticipated celebrity wedding unfolded with splendour, and the couple, known for their surprise engagement announcement, posted the initial glimpses of their wedding celebrations on social media. Their Hindu traditional ceremony exuded charm, with Govind donning a traditional Mundu and Gopika radiating grace in a Kerala Saree.

Following a recent Haldi ceremony, the couple, surrounded by friends like actresses Miya, Poojitha, and newlywed Swasika, shared the joyous moments on their social media platforms, adding to the pre-wedding festivities.

Gopika and GP's love story, which began with their engagement in October last year, has captivated the public's attention. Govind Padmasoorya, initially making his mark in the industry through a music video, rose to fame as a host of various television programs. Meanwhile, Gopika ventured into her career as a child artist and later gained prominence through her roles in Malayalam television serials.