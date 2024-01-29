'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki': Sivan legacy continues in Mollywood with third-generation film entry

'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki' (English title: Quiet Flows the Dead), a film directed by Sanjeev Sivan is gearing up to hit theatres on February 2. The movie is special for the Sivan household as it marks the debut of the third-generation ‘star’ from their family. Sanjeev’s brothers – cinematographer-director Santhosh Sivan and writer-director Sangeeth Sivan - are celebrated names in the Indian film circuit. Now, his son Sidhanshu is making the big plunge in movies. In ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’, he plays Paakaran, the 12-year-old protagonist, whose father goes missing at sea.

'Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki' makers with the cast of the movie. Photo | Instagram (deeptipillaysivan)

Sidhanshu’s mother and producer Deepti Sivan says they decided to cast Sidhanshu in the movie since he always wanted to be an actor. “From the age of six, Sidhanshu would tell us he wanted to act. We never thought he was serious. Sidhanshu’s grandfather Sivan (also a well-known filmmaker) understood his passion. He reminded Sanjeev about the times the family was instrumental in launching some big names in movies and it would be wrong if we overlooked our son’s passion. So, when we got the right project, we decided to cast him,” she said.

Unfortunately, Sidhanshu’s grandfather, who passed away in 2021, did not get the opportunity to see his grandson act in films. The movie ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’ went into production after his demise and was premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival in December. The film will be screened at the Moscow International Film Festival soon.

‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’ has been shot entirely in Alappuzha and narrates the tale of a young boy whose family resides amid the backwaters. Not a single motorised vehicle will be seen in the film, which retains a rustic charm. Yet the story has a global significance since it deals with unidentified, unclaimed bodies that are left to rot in the rivers.

The story of ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’ was first narrated to Sanjeev Sivan by the late lyricist and playwright Beeyar Prasad. Since he did not have time to develop the story, he told Sanjeev to take it forward. Resul Pookutty has done the sound design for the movie, while Hollywood musician Tuomas Kantelinen has composed the music. Sreekar Prasad who has won several national awards is the film’s editor. The movie features Soubin Shahir, Narain and Baiju in prominent roles.