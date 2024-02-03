Mystery surrounds Poonam Pandey's sudden death as family remains silent

The unexpected death of actress and model Poonam Pandey has stunned the industry. The situation is further perplexing as her family remains unreachable, withholding information regarding her last rites and mortal remains.

On Friday, initial reports of Pandey's demise led to conjecture. Her last Instagram post, preceding the announcement of her death on Friday, featured a video of her attending an event in Goa. In the video, she appeared healthy, displaying no indications of physical weakness or mental distress.

Many users on the Net questioned Pandey's whereabouts. Her bodyguard, Amin Khan, told the media that he has been left shocked by the news. He shared that he had tried to contact her sister but got no response from her. Khan also divulged that Pandey's family home in Kanpur is locked.

He said he got to know about Pandey's death from the media and he did not believe the news. He told the media that she always looked fit and fine and never shared anything about her health.

A video of the actress in which she claimed to be bringing along a piece of "big news" has also surfaced on the Internet.

She said in the video, "Aapke saamne ek itna bada news aane wala hai. Mujhe bahut accha lagta hai logon ko surprise karna.

"Jab wo samajhte hain ki yeh sudhar rahi hai, tab mujhe surprise karna aur bhi accha lagta hai. Toh ek bahut hi bada news aapke saamne aane wala hai (I will share a big news soon. I like to surprise people, especially when people think I am changing, I like to surprise them even more. So, I am going to share some big news soon)."

It was then rumoured that she had gone to Kanpur where she passed away.

According to reports, Pandey's publicist isn't answering phone calls after issuing the statement that she received the information about the death of the actress from a relative of hers.

(With IANS inputs)