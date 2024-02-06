Alia Bhatt joins Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew-starrer 'Poacher as executive producer

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has turned executive producer for the crime series 'Poacher' featuring Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew in the lead. The series created by Emmy-award winning filmmaker Richie Mehta is based on true events and unearths the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The series brings the world of environmental conservation and entertainment together with the intent of highlighting a key global concern – illegal poaching.

Alia said Mehta's portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with her. "Being part of this incredibly significant project is an honour, for both me and the entire team at Eternal Sunshine Productions. The impact of 'Poacher' was deeply personal, and Richie’s portrayal of the urgent issue of wildlife crime resonated strongly with me and the team."

She added: "The storytelling genuinely moved me, especially knowing it's based on true events, that sheds light on brutal crimes occurring in our forests. I am confident that 'Poacher' will serve as an eye-opener, delivering a powerful message to be more compassionate and considerate towards all living beings.

"It's a call to embrace coexistence and I am genuinely thrilled to be collaborating with Richie, QC and Prime Video and to contribute to this narrative." The crime thriller drama also features Dibyendu Bhattacharya in a pivotal role. The series will begin streaming on Prime Video from February 23.