Mammootty’s character in ‘Bramayugam’ renamed Kudamon Potti after Brahmin family approaches HC

The makers of ‘Bramayugam’ have altered the name of the central character played by Mammootty in the movie. The character, which was originally named Kunjumon Potti, will now be addressed as Kudamon Potti in the film. The change was made after the head of Punjamon Illam, a 200-year-old Brahmin household in Kottayam, approached the High Court alleging that the film was based on their family and portrays the homestead in negative light.

It also demanded the Censor Board to revoke the certification of the film. The Censor Board, on Wednesday, meanwhile, submitted they received the application for the name change, which has been approved.

‘Bramayugam’ is touted as a horror movie, which is set in the 18th century. The film was conceived in black-and-white and features Mammootty in the lead. Arjun Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Manikandan Achari and Amalda Liz also play prominent roles in the movie directed by ‘Bhoothakalam’ director Rahul Sadasivan. The film is bankrolled by Chakravarthy Ramachandran and S Sashikanth.