Going through the most happiest phase of my life: Lenaa on her marriage with Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

Actress Lenaa recently revealed her marriage to Gaganyaan astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, stating that they tied the knot in January of this year. Responding to Manorama Online, Lena expressed her joy, declaring this phase as the happiest in her life. She explained that she and Prasanth chose to keep their marriage secret due to the sensitive nature of Prasanth's work.

Lenaa remarked, "Malayalis and my audience have always supported me in my personal and professional life. They have always considered me as a member of their own family. To get such a positive response from them is so motivating."

Reflecting on the reactions to their marriage, Lenaa shared, "When the news of the marriage came out, I got several calls wishing me good luck. I am very happy about it. It means that people have kept me close to their hearts. We kept our marriage a secret because Prasanth was a part of the Gaganyaan mission. I am very happy that he is part of such a great mission. Ours is an arranged marriage."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair is among the pilots undergoing training for the Gaganyaan mission. Alongside Prasanth, the three astronauts undertaking training are Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Subhanshu Shukla. The Gaganyaan mission marks India's inaugural human spaceflight endeavour, with training set to occur at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba, near Thiruvananthapuram.