John Cena goes nude to present Best Costume Award at Oscars 2024

At the 96th Oscars in Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, wrestler and actor John Cena caused a stir with his surprise appearance. According to 'Variety', Cena took the stage naked to present the Best Costume Design award to 'Poor Things'. His act paid homage to a memorable incident from the 46th Oscars in 1974 when a streaker interrupted David Niven's introduction of Elizabeth Taylor. 'Variety' notes that this incident occurred during the height of the streaking craze in the 1970s, characterized by nude individuals disrupting public events.

"Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?", Kimmel asked the Oscars audience after remembering the infamous moment.

Here’s how John Cena went from fully naked (!!!) to partially clothed while costume design nominees reel played. Jimmy Kimmel really did help. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dZPA7qmbgf — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 11, 2024

"I said, can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today? Wouldn't that be crazy?"

Kimmel was clearly setting up a bit where a streaker would run across the stage during the 2024 ceremony. That's when a shirtless John Cena popped his head out from the corner of the stage.

"I changed my mind. I don't want to do the streaker bit," Cena told Kimmel.

"I just don't feel right about it. It's an elegant event, you know, you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless joke."

Kimmel said the bit was "supposed to be funny," to which Cena hilariously responded, "The male body is not a joke."

Cena did end up coming onstage with nothing but a large envelope covering his private parts. The audience roared with laughter. Since he couldn't move the envelope to open it, there was a quick cut and he reappeared wearing a curtain-like golden outfit before he presented the award to 'Poor Things'.

(With IANS inputs)