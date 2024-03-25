Amala Paul shares behind-the-scenes moments from 'Aadujeevitham' filming

Blessy's much-anticipated Prithviraj starrer 'Aadujeevitham' is set to hit the theatres on March 28. Amala Paul, who also stars in the film, recently shared a set of before-and-after photos. These photos were taken at the beginning and end of the movie's shooting. Reflecting on the journey, Amala captioned the picture, 'Reflecting on the incredible journey that began back in 2018 and continues to unfold until 2024. Grateful beyond words'.

In the movie, when her husband Najeeb leaves for the Gulf, Sainu (Amala Paul's character) is two months pregnant. To achieve the pregnant look for the film, Amala used a prosthetic pad on her stomach. Interestingly, as the movie's release approaches, Amala is pregnant in real life. The actress believes it's a wonderful coincidence that things unfolded this way.

The film 'Aadujeevitham' is based on the book of the same name by acclaimed writer Benyamin.