Birthday boy Ram Charan visits Tirupati temple with wife, seeks Lord Venkateswara's blessings

Mumbai: Telugu star Ram Charan, who is known for ‘Rangasthalam’, ‘RRR’, ‘Magadheera’ and others, turned 39 on Wednesday. As part of the birthday celebrations, the actor sought blessings from Lord Venkateswara at the Tirupati temple. He was accompanied by his wife Upasana.

The ‘RRR’ star, who is gearing up for his upcoming projects ‘RC 16’ and ‘RC 17’, wore a beige coloured kurta which he paired with white pyjamas. Upasana wore a pink sari.

Talking about his films, ‘RC 16’ is helmed by National award-winning director Buchi Babu Sana. The film features music by Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A R Rahman. ‘RC 17’ reunites Ram and Sukumar of ‘Pushpa’ fame. The two had earlier worked in the Telugu super hit ‘Rangasthalam’. He also has the upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ alongside Kiara Advani in the pipeline. The team recently dropped the first song from the film, ‘Jaragandi’.