Allu Arjun gets wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 29, 2024 02:12 PM IST
Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun. Photo: Instagram
Actor Allu Arjun, who will be soon seen in the upcoming second part of his franchise film 'Pushpa', got an early birthday gift.
The actor's wax statue was revealed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai.
His wax statue has his signature 'Jhukega Nahi Sala' pose from the blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The actor attended the ceremony in Dubai along with his family.
Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8.
Meanwhile, the celebrations doubled for the star and his fans as the makers of 'Pushpa' announced a special surprise on his birthday for his upcoming film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' slated to release on August 15, 2024.
Produced by Mythri Movie Makers & directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
(With IANS inputs)

