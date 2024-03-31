Prithviraj starrer 'Aadujeevitham' crosses Rs 50 crore-mark globally

'Aadujeevitham' starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has collected over Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections, the makers announced on Sunday.

The Malayalam film follows the real-life story of Najeeb (Sukumaran), a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd in the secluded farm of Saudi Arabia.

Directed by Blessy, the movie is based on the 2008 bestselling novel "Aadujeevitham" by Benyamin. It hit the screens on Friday.

Sukumaran, who is also distributing "Aadujeevitham" in Malayalam through Prithviraj Productions, posted the box office update on his official X page.

"#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLifeInCinema," the actor shared a poster stating the film had made Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections.

"Thank you all for your love and support," it also read.

Produced by Visual Romance, "Aadujeevitham" also features Amala Paul, K.R. Gokul, as well as Hollywood actor Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles.

Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty have given music and sound design, respectively.

