Vijay Deverakonda's team files cyber complaint on those trolling the actor

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's team has officially lodged a police complaint with the Cyberabad Police, alleging that he is being unjustly targeted. The complaint specifically mentions attacks against Vijay Deverakonda.

A representative for Vijay shared a picture on X, showing his team filing the complaint with the police. The caption emphasized the orchestrated nature of the attacks and the negative campaigns against 'Family Star' and Vijay Deverakonda. The police are reportedly taking action and tracing fake IDs and users involved in these campaigns.

Cyber Crime Complaint lodged against individuals who are part of orchestrated attacks and planned negative campaigns targeting The #FamilyStar movie and actor #VijayDeverakonda.



The police officials started taking action already and are tracing the fake ids and users and assured… pic.twitter.com/wQH8JxiS0G — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) April 7, 2024

It is claimed that these negative campaigns have adversely affected the performance of 'Family Star' at the box office. During a promotional event for the film, Vijay Deverakonda addressed trolls questioning the extravagant set-up of the song 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa' in a film portraying a middle-class couple. His response was assertive, stating that nobody involved in the film's production was lacking in intelligence.