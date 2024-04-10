'Terrible styling and makeup': Tabu's glamorous photoshoot raises eyebrows

Tabu's performance in 'Crew', released in theatres on March 29, has been garnering attention and performing well at the box office. Tabu recently graced the digital cover of Vogue India for the April issue, showcasing various aesthetics in a range of photographs from her photoshoot for the magazine.

However, despite the overall positive reception, netizens expressed disappointment with Tabu's makeup in one of the pictures shared by the magazine on Instagram. In the particular photo, she sported striking blue eyeshadow paired with a curly hairdo, prompting criticism from some users.

Commenting on her look, one user expressed dismay, stating, "Who decided on this god-awful makeup and how did it pass the editorial check?" Another user described the pictures as "atrocious" and criticized the styling and makeup, saying, "Sorry that these atrocious pictures with terrible styling and makeup are out … sorry." Yet another user remarked, "Everything except Tabu is entirely wrong here."

Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the other pictures of Tabu posted on the page received positive responses from netizens, who expressed admiration for the actress. Hence, it appears that the dissatisfaction was solely directed towards the makeup in that specific photo.