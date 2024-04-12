Malayalam
Daniel Radcliffe opens up on how he was 'terrified' of Alan Rickman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 12, 2024 03:44 PM IST
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe. Photo: Instagram
Actor Daniel Radcliffe admitted to being "deathly afraid" of Alan Rickman's portrayal of Professor Severus Snape, who taught potions at Hogwarts. "I was so intimidated by Alan Rickman. How can you not be by that voice? Even hearing that voice, you forget quite how low it was until it echoes through you," Radcliffe shared on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, as reported by deadline.com. "I was so intimidated by him for the first three movies. I was terrified by him and was like, ‘This guy hates me’," he added.

The actor who portrayed 'Harry Potter' then watched an interview in which Rickman discussed him and the rest of the young 'Harry Potter' stars before his death.

In it, Rickman reflected on the “huge pride” he felt for Radcliffe succeeding on Broadway at the time and the pressure that the young actors faced from an early age.

“He cut short a vacation in Canada to come and see me in Equus. He saw every piece of stage work I did when he was alive,” Radcliffe said.
The actor added: “He would take me out afterwards, and we would talk about it.”
(With IANS inputs)

