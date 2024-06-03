Vin Diesel surprises leukaemia survivor, fulfilling superfan's dream

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel fulfilled the dreams of a preschool superfan by surprising him following his leukaemia treatment. At FuelFest in Los Angeles, the 56-year-old actor met four-year-old Colton Pursglove, who is in remission from leukaemia. Colton's mother, Jordan Pursglove, shared, "Colton was overjoyed and couldn't believe he had the chance to meet his real-life hero." The heartwarming encounter was reported by people.com.

Last November, Jordan posted a photo of her son dressed as Diesel's film character on Instagram. "When your four-year-old watches 'Fast & Furious' movies on repeat and thinks he looks just like Dom, you gotta dress him up as his favourite movie character!" she wrote in the caption.

According to the FuelFest website, the event features "top modified, exotic, performance-built, and rare cars from all over the world," along with live drifting and drag racing shows. 'Fast & Furious', also known as 'The Fast and the Furious', is a franchise of action films that largely deals with street racing, heists, spies, and family. The first film was released in 2001. However, with the ever-burgeoning fandom, the film has had almost ten parts released. It also had a spin-off film, 'Hobbs & Shaw' in 2019.

(With IANS inputs)