Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha welcome bundle of joy

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 04, 2024 09:22 AM IST
Varun and Natasha are first-time parents.. Photos | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood star Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have been blessed with a baby girl. The news of the baby’s arrival was confirmed by Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan on Monday night. Natasha was admitted to the P D Hinduja Hospital in the Khar area of Mumbai on Monday morning. The paparazzi congratulated David, who came out of the hospital to inform them about the news. Earlier, Varun was seen at the hospital as he put on a duffle bag and was dressed in casuals.

Varun and Natasha tied the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in a close-knit ceremony after dating for a long time. Varun shared the news about Natasha's pregnancy on February 18 this year. He took to his Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture of himself kissing his wife’s baby bump. He wrote in the caption, “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love”.

