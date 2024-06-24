Nagarjuna apologises after bodyguard pushes specially-abled fan at airport

Actor Nagarjuna faced severe backlash on Sunday after a video surfaced showing his bodyguard pushing away a specially-abled fan at the Mumbai airport while Nagarjuna walked away without intervening. As the video gained traction online, Nagarjuna issued an apology and assured that he would be more cautious in the future.

Accused of ignoring the incident and not reprimanding his bodyguard, Nagarjuna later clarified that he was unaware of the incident when it occurred. He took to his X handle to reshare the video and expressed his regret, stating, "This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!"

The viral video shows Nagarjuna walking through the airport surrounded by bodyguards. A fan eagerly approached the actor, but his bodyguard aggressively pushed the fan away, causing him to fall. Nagarjuna continued walking without reacting, which sparked outrage among netizens. One user commented, "Who is this guy… most people don’t know him but he is acting as if he is SRK." Another user remarked, "When you abuse one fan, you abuse all fans." A third comment read, "It was sad to see the way that guy was treated #nagarjuna."

Nagarjuna is set to appear in the upcoming film "Kubera," which also stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh.