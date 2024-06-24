Margot Robbie's husband says he spends '24 hours a day' with the actress

Actress-producer Margot Robbie's husband, Tom Ackerley, praised her and mentioned that the couple spends "24 hours a day" together. When asked how they manage to separate business and personal life, Ackerley told People.com, “It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing.” He added that he “feels like an honorary Aussie” and that “Margot feels like an honorary Brit.” Ackerley noted that their only disagreement is over whether Tim Tams or Penguins, snacks from their respective home countries, are better. He also joked in the interview that he wished “there was more of a sporting rivalry” between Australia and England.

Robbie recently launched a new brand with her husband and three other friends. As she told The Times, the movie business is about selling "an idea," while she’s in the "straightforward" world of promoting her new brand. "You have no idea how much it’s going to make, who’s going to see it, if they’ll see it, or how it will be received," she said of movies. "This feels a lot more straightforward; it’s easier to predict things. You can lay this out on a spreadsheet in a way that you can’t lay out a movie idea.” Robbie and her husband tied the knot in a private ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast in December 2016.

