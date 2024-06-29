Meera Nandan's wedding: Fahadh Faasil, Kavya Madhavan, among celebrity guests

Actor Meera Nandan's wedding at Guruvayoor Temple was a grand affair and was attended by the who's who of the Malayalam film industry. The actor-turned-radio jockey tied the knot with UK-based chartered accountant Sreeju at Guruvayoor Temple on Saturday. Actors Nazriya and Ann Augustine who are Meera's close friends were present, while actor and Nazriya's husband Fahadh Faasil too graced the occasion.

Kavya Madhavan, Dileep and their daughter Mahalakshmi were among other celebrities who attended the wedding. Several celebrities, who could not attend the function, also wished the couple on social media. Meera, while speaking to the media post her wedding on Saturday, revealed why she decided to exchange vows with her husband at the Guruvayoor Temple.

Meera Nandan exchanged vows with Sreeju at Guruvayoor Temple. Photo | Instagram (nandan_meera)

“I have always felt attached to this temple. I have often visited this place as a child and continued to do so every month till I left Kerala to pursue my job as a radio jockey in Dubai,” she said. Meera also said spoke about Sreeju, adding that they found each other from a matrimonial site. “We then started talking and decided we would be perfect together,” she said. She added that her husband is exactly the opposite of herself, a trait that she found most appealing. Their first meeting was in Dubai.

Meera and Sreeju, who works as a chartered accountant in the UK, got engaged last year. The actor made her debut in Mollywood with the Lal Jose film 'Mulla'. She then went on to do diverse roles in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Meera was raised in Elamakkara in Kochi.