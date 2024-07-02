Tripunithura native files police complaint against 'RDX' makers claiming financial fraud

A native of Tripunithura filed a police complaint on Tuesday against the creators of the popular Malayalam film 'RDX', alleging financial fraud due to unpaid promised profits from her investment in the movie. Anjana Abraham filed the complaint at Hill Palace Police Station, a month after a similar case involving the makers of 'Manjummel Boys'.

According to the complaint, Anjana was approached by Weekend Blockbusters, owned by Sophia and James Paul, to invest Rs 6 crore in the film directed by Nahas Hidayath. Despite a written promise from the producers that she would receive 30% of the film's profits, Anjana claims she has only received Rs 3 crore and six lakh to date. She further alleged that this amount was paid only after numerous requests and demands.

RDX cast with Sophia Paul. Photo: Instagram/Antony Varghese

The complainant also stated that the producers failed to provide evidence supporting production costs totalling Rs 23 crore 40 lakh, which exceeded the estimated budget of Rs 13 crore. "Despite making a significant investment, I was not informed about the project's costs, expenditure details, alleged budget changes, and other crucial financial information," read the complaint.

Additionally, the complainant claimed that the accused had earned substantial revenue through profit-sharing agreements with overseas distributors, in addition to box office earnings, amounting to Rs 90 crore. Sophia Paul, known for bankrolling 'Minnal Murali' and other popular Malayalam films, was unavailable for comment.