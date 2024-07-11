Release date of Trisha's debut web series 'Brinda' is here. Know more

South Indian star Trisha is making her web-series debut with 'Brinda', which is all set for release on August 2. The crime thriller features Trisha in the titular role and focuses on a tale where good fights evil. Speaking about Brinda, director Surya Vangala said, “I am thrilled to bring this series to a pan-India audience through Sony LIV. With its suspenseful plot and unexpected twists, Brinda will not only enthrall viewers but also make them reflect on their own beliefs. It is a powerful, female-led narrative, and I am extremely happy to direct this series. Brinda's character is layered, unraveling different aspects as the story progresses. It’s been a pleasure working with Trisha Krishnan, and through Brinda, we hope to redefine the genre and push the envelope in the Telugu industry.”

The screenplay of the series produced by Adding Advertising LLP is written by Surya Manoj Vangala and Padmavathi Malladi, while Shakthikanth Karthik is the music director. The production design is by Avinash Kolla. Dinesh K Babu has cranked the camera for the series and editing is Anwar Ali.

Indrajith Sukumaran, Jaya Prakash, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay, Anand Sami, Rakendu Mouli and others will play pivotal roles in the series, which expertly weaves together elements of drama, crime, and mystery, delivering an enthralling viewing experience. The series will debut in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Hindi.