Filmfare Awards South 2023: Major wins for RRR, Kantara, Nna Thaan Case Kodu

The winners of the 68th Filmfare Awards South 2023 have been announced. South India’s most anticipated film awards were cancelled last year due to unforeseen circumstances, making this year's event highly anticipated.

The 68th Filmfare Awards South 2023 recognised outstanding contributions from actors, musicians, directors, and technicians across the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. The awards for last year's winners were announced online.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR (2022), Rishab Shetty’s Kantara (2023), Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Nna Thaan Case Kodu were among the big winners at this year's event.

In the best actor categories, Kamal Haasan won for Vikram, Jr NTR and Ram Charan for RRR, Kunchacko Boban for Nna Thaan Case Kodu, and Rishab Shetty for Kantara.

For the best actress categories, Sai Pallavi was recognised for Gargi, Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam, Darshana Rajendran for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, and Chaitra J Achar for Thaledanda.