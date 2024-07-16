Rakshit Shetty's production house in trouble for using two Kannada songs without consent

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have lodged an FIR against Kannada film star Rakshit Shetty following a complaint over copyright violations. The complaint was lodged at the Yeshwanthpur police station in Bengaluru by Naveen Kumar from MRT Music Company.

According to the police, the complaint alleges that Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios movie ‘Bachelor Party’ used two popular Kannada songs without consent. The songs 'Nyaya Ellide' from the movie 'Nyaya Ellide' and 'Omme Ninnannu' from the movie 'Gaali Maatu' were used in the film. The FIR has also named ‘Paramvah Studios’ as a party in the complaint.

Discussions were held in January 2024 regarding the use of these songs with the complainant, but the talks failed. Despite this, the popular songs were used in violation of the Copyright Act, according to the police. The police have issued a notice for Rakshit Shetty to appear before them for questioning in connection with the case. The case has been booked under Section 63 of Copyright Act, 1957.