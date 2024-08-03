Tovino contributes Rs 25 lakhs to Wayanad relief fund, addresses plastic waste issue in camps

In response to the devastating landslides that have struck Wayanad, actor Tovino Thomas has made a significant contribution to aid the victims. Demonstrating his commitment to relief efforts, Tovino has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, providing crucial financial support to those affected.

Tovino also has addressed a specific issue reported in relief camps concerning the use of plastic plates.

Earlier, actor Mohanlal also donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. He has now visited Wayanad, dressed in his Lieutenant Colonel uniform, showing solidarity with the affected communities.

Several other actors have stepped up to help as well. Tamil stars Suriya and Vikram, along with Malayalam actors Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and Asif Ali, have all donated to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. Their collective efforts underscore the entertainment industry's strong support for Wayanad during this challenging time.