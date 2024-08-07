From Alia Bhatt to Parvathy Thiruvothu: Celebs rally in support of Vinesh Phogat after Olympics disqualification

Mumbai: Celebs from various film industries have come out in support of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat who was disqualified from Paris Olympics just before the women's 50kg freestyle final on Wednesday. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt was among the first celebrities who showed support to the wrestler soon after she was disqualified for weighing over the permissible limits.

Alia wrote a long note for Phogat, which read: “Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage; nothing can take away the hardships you've been through to create history! “Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold - you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! AND NOTHING CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you,” she added.

Actor Preity Zinta penned an emotional note for Phogat on the photo-sharing application and said that the grappler is a “hero to all the women of India.” Preity wrote: “Dear Vinesh Phogat, You are pure Gold to every Indian rooting for you. A champion of champions; a hero to all the women of India. I'm so sorry for how things turned out for you. Chin up; be strong. Life is not always fair "

She added: “Tough times don't last but tough people do. Wish I could give you a tight hug right now; tell you that we are So Proud of you. Come back stronger," she wrote.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’ lined up for the release, took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday, and wrote: “This is heartbreaking but honestly, this woman has made her mark beyond gold by now.”

Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the nuptial knot in June this year, expressed her shock as she wrote in her Instagram Story: “Unbelievable!! I can’t imagine how you’re feeling right now, and don’t know what to say except (that) you were, are and always will be a champion.”

Mollywood actor Parvathy also voiced her support for the wrestler. “You, Vinesh, are our Gold Medal! You are victorious! I salute you and stand by you,” she wrote.

(With IANS inputs)