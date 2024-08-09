'I still can’t accept that he is no more', Lal remembers his beloved friend Siddique

One of the most successful director duo that Malayalam cinema has ever seen, the movies made by Siddique–Lal ensured a minimum ‘guarantee’. The audience who purchased tickets for their films was confident that they could enjoy and laugh their hearts out for two hours. Siddique–Lal made mass entertainers that had equal doses of comedy, drama and action too. However, the duo parted ways, marking the end of a fabulous era, to independently pursue filmmaking. Siddique had bid adieu to this world a year ago, leaving an unfillable void in Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, the memories of their great friendship are still alive in Lal’s heart. Lal gets candid to Manorama News about Siddique, his passion for cinema and their friendship too.

Siddique made us laugh a lot through his mimicry performances and movies. How was he in real life?

Even though he had given us countless hilarious moments, both through his life and movies, Siddique made sure that his jokes never hurt anyone. However, I am not like that; if I feel like saying a joke, I would say it without thinking too much about it. But, Siddique would think whether his joke might hurt anyone before actually saying it. There is a joke that is still attributed to Siddique, but, was in fact told by me. Once, lyricist Kaithapram walked in wearing lots of gold jewellery. Seeing this, someone commented ‘his body may be covered in gold, but his songs are full of silver (losing rhythm while singing)’. Soon, this joke spread and everyone believed that Siddique had said it. But, it was I who cracked that joke. Siddique would never utter something like that. I too never bothered to confess that I was the one who said it. However, now, I feel like saying it openly. So, here I am, confessing to Manorama News that I was the one who cracked that joke.

In a later incident, I, Siddique and another friend visited a bank for a loan. We had to wait quite a bit before we could meet the manager. When we entered his cabin, we were asked to sit on the three chairs in front of the table. As we began to speak, someone barged in and started talking to the manager in an arrogant way. He didn’t seem to care that there were other people in the room. Meanwhile, I was burning with anger. He then tried to sit beside us, thinking that there was a chair. He fel​​l down. Unable to control my laughter, I began to laugh loudly. The situation suddenly turned comic when my friend and the bank manager too began laughing. But, Siddique didn’t even smile. When we got out, he chided us for laughing saying that the person must have felt bad. Siddique was someone who could think like that. He had a kind heart that couldn’t bear others’ pain.

Siddique–Lal sounds like a single entity. How did you become close friends?

I have no idea. We could read each other’s thoughts soon after we met for the first time. There had been times when we had fought, but they lasted not more than a day. There may have been rights or wrongs and one of us may have been right. We need to have a mind that is large enough to accept and rectify our mistakes. That was the real chemistry between us. I consider myself extremely lucky to have had such a wonderful friend. Not just me, Siddique too was lucky in that matter.

You weren’t seen in any memorial events or services that were held for Siddique. Why did you avoid them

It is true that I didn’t attend any memorial services or events. I stayed away even though many people invited me. I didn’t speak on the stage at one of the events that was held in Qatar. Actor Siddique even said the Kaithapram joke on stage; yet, I didn’t say anything. I actually felt sad thinking that I was the one who had cracked that joke. But, I don’t have anything to say. I would not be able to handle the pain if I started speaking about him. It might even get out of my hands. Many people said that it wasn’t right on my part to avoid such events as we were close friends. But, I still haven’t been able to accept that Siddique is no more with me. I am not doing it intentionally; but, it just happens.

Was there a possibility for another movie from the Siddique–Lal combination?

We had thought about doing a movie together; there had been discussions too. However, it didn’t take off. It may have happened had he been with us.

Siddique left mimicry first and then you followed suit. Is there really a curtain story behind that?

There indeed was a big fight. We were performing mimicry professionally by forming a troupe called Mimics Parade. We had proper scripts and dialogues; so, we weren’t permitted to say anything impromptu on the stage. In case we felt that something had been changed, we worked them out together. Once we were performing and it was almost the end of the program. Suddenly, Kalabhavan Ansar poked Prasad’s back using his hand. Prasad made a unique sound in front of the mike. The curtain was almost down; so, we weren’t sure whether the people had noticed. When the curtain fell, Siddique lashed out at Ansar. Meanwhile, Ansar got upset and left immediately. As we were busy arranging the banners and curtains, we suddenly heard a commotion. Ansar was running behind Siddique with a stick in his hand. I then kicked Ansar without thinking anything else. Curtain was still a bit up and he fell to the ground through the gap. We fought there too. Siddique then quit saying that he couldn’t do mimicry anymore. Soon, I too left the troupe.

Can you recall any special moments when Siddique had been a great source of support?

I didn’t have much money when my sister’s wedding was fixed. We had already purchased gold ornaments and a bangle went missing just two days before the wedding. It wasn’t easier to find money to buy another one. Dejected and sad, I left home and was lying down at the place where we used to sit and write. Siddique came to me and handed me a bundle of notes. That bundle was so precious to me as I didn’t have any other way to make money. I didn’t thank him as there weren’t any such formalities between us. We hadn’t appreciated each other either. An appreciation to one of us was enough for both. Even though there had been fights and disputes, we always reached the same solutions. We never saw each other as separate entities. We were just eighteen years old when we first met. It is a relationship that lasted almost five decades. We have always introduced ourselves as Siddique and Lal of the Siddique–Lal duo. There had not been any unpleasant incidents or experiences between us. Our fights didn’t last beyond a day as we made sure to solve them quickly.

You were devastated seeing Siddique’s mortal remains?

I couldn’t come to terms with his demise. I still haven’t been able to accept it. Even now, I pick up my phone to call Siddique if I am doubtful about something related to cinema or want to clarify something because he remembered everything. I feel really sad and miserable not having him around.