Tom Cruise makes epic exit from Paris Olympics, skydives to Hollywood with flag

Tom Cruise made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony on Sunday, arriving in true action-hero style. The Hollywood star descended from the roof of the Stade de France, rappelling down an impressive 160 feet before taking part in the handover of the Olympic flag to Los Angeles, the host city for the 2028 Games.

Tom Cruise waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Franck Fife/ AFP

As Cruise touched down on the stadium floor, the crowd of 80,000 erupted into applause. Athletes quickly gathered around him as he was handed the Olympic flag by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who was accompanied by gymnastics legend Simone Biles. Not one to miss a beat, Cruise then jumped on a motorcycle and appeared to speed out of the arena.

The spectacle continued with a seamless transition to a pre-recorded video, showing Cruise racing through the streets of Paris with the flag in tow. He then boarded a plane and flew the flag from France to the United States. The video climaxed with Cruise skydiving toward the iconic Hollywood sign, which had been transformed with the Olympic rings.

Tom Cruise. Photo: Reuters

Upon landing, Cruise passed the flag to a group of Olympians, who carried it through the streets of Los Angeles, ending the journey at Venice Beach.

The closing ceremonies had kicked off earlier that afternoon at the Stade de France, with French singer Zaho de Sagazan performing a soulful rendition of Édith Piaf’s classic, "Sous le ciel de Paris," setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.