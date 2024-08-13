Janhvi, Khushi wish their 'mumma' Sridevi on 61st birth anniversary; drop childhood photos

Actress sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor paid tribute to their mother, the late legendary actress Sridevi, on what would have been her 61st birthday. They marked the occasion by sharing cherished childhood photos with their "mumma." Janhvi, who has 25.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a series of images.

The first photo shows the stairs of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple. The second is a heartwarming childhood picture of a young Janhvi sitting on her mother Sridevi's lap. The final image is a joyful solo shot of Janhvi, dressed in a yellow Kanjivaram saree paired with a green brocade blouse, and accessorized with traditional South Indian jewellery. The post is captioned as: "Happy birthday mumma...I love you". It is liked by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday.

Sanya Malhotra and Ananya have dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. Khushi also took to the Stories section and shared a picture of a photo frame, with the Gen Z diva sitting on the lap of her mother Sridevi, and little Janhvi making a cute face. However, she has not written anything in the caption. Sridevi's husband and filmmaker Boney Kapoor also shared a beautiful photo of the 'Mr. India' actress and wrote: "Happy birthday my Jaan". Sridevi, who was the 'first female superstar' of Indian cinema, had a career which spanned over 50 years in a variety of genres.

She was known for her work in movies like 'Karma', 'Nazrana', 'Main Tera Dushman', 'ChaalBaaz', 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja', 'Judaai', 'English Vinglish', and 'Mom' among numerous others. Meanwhile, Janhvi was last seen in the spy thriller film 'Ulajh', which is directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under Junglee Pictures. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain in the lead roles. She next has ‘Devara: Part 1’ in the pipeline. The film, which marks her Telugu debut, also stars NTR Jr. and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, the film will hit the theatres on September 27. She also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' in the kitty.

(With IANS inputs)