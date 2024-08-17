Who is Miriam Chandy Menacherry, Malayali who took home national award for best director in non-feature category?

Miriam Chandy Menacherry's 2022 work 'From the Shadows' was based on the missing girls who are victims of child trafficking and the laborious efforts taken by activists in trying to bring them back. The documentary, which reveals some painful statistics and showcases silhouettes of the missing girls, has found recognition at this year's National Film Awards winning Swarna Kamal for Best Director in the Non-Feature Film category.

Soon after her win, the director dedicated her victory to the women who are fighting for justice in the R G Kar case in Kolkata, in which a young woman doctor was raped and killed on duty. In an interview with a national daily, the director said, “I would like to dedicate this award to all the resilient women in Bengal, who are battling for justice.”

Menacherry's documentary film also shone the spotlight on women like Leena Kejriwal and her Missing Link Trust and the Missing Art Project, which has been tirelessly trying to create awareness on the issue with her graffiti campaign.

Menacherry, who is of Kerala lineage and is currently based in Mumbai, is a well-known filmmaker in documentary circles across the country. With a background in journalism and filmmaking, Miriam has worked with a number of leading channels and has also made documentaries on social issues and people through channels like Arte, National Geographic Channel, Al Jazeera, BBC world and Netflix. Miriam's best works have been on people who are relegated to the shadows.

'The Rat Race', according to Imdb, is a modern interpretation of the famed pied-piper copy, which is set in Mumbai, and revolves around the rat killers of the city. Her 'Lyari Notes', which is set in conflict-ridden Pakistan introduces us to a group of children who chooses music over violence. Her sensitive approach to these films have been appreciated at international forums. Her work 'Stuntmen of Bollywood' also explored the difficulties faced by this section of society in cinema. She has currently researched about the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and their efforts to bring in a change in Malayalam cinema.