Thilakan's daughter Sonia responds to Hema Committee report, reveals harrowing experience with leading actor

Actor Thilakan's daughter Sonia Thilakan has reacted to the Hema Committee report and claimed that she also faced some negative experiences from the hands of a leading actor in the Malayalam film industry. She said she is happy that the Hema Committee has been able to confirm the issues her father had pointed out in 2010.

“My father has faced a lot for speaking out against the mafia that existed in the industry. He was silenced after that. He had been facing a lot of issues even before 2010. But I am glad that the Hema Committee report has been able to solidify what my father felt about the industry a long while ago,” she said.

She alleged that a group of people had formed AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) to keep power in their hands. “Silencing my father was also in their agenda. The Hema Committee report mentions a 15-member group. I can only reveal names after the committee decides to do so. The names will come out one day,” she said.

She said AMMA general secretary Siddique failed to give a proper response regarding the Hema Committee report. “An organisation that was so quick to oust my father is unable to properly respond or take action based on the report. This alone exposes their hypocrisy,” she said.

Sonia also revealed a negative experience she faced from the industry, despite being an outsider. “A leading actor approached me saying in the pretext of trying to resolve the issue with my father. I understood his intentions when I saw the messages he sent to me. If someone like me, who is not part of the industry, has to face such issues, you can imagine the situation of leading heroines and other female actors,” she said.