Happy news for all of us: Bhagyalakshmi welcomes Siddique's resignation

Dubbing artist and actress Bhagyalakshmi recently responded to actor Siddique's resignation, calling it 'happy news'. She expressed that when allegations arise, it is the responsibility of someone in an important position to make such a decision. 'All of us were hoping for this resignation', she said.

Bhagyalakshmi recalled the actress assault incident from seven years ago, noting that not a single woman stood by the victim. 'Back then, everyone stood beside the 'hunter.' If something like this had happened at that time, it would have sparked a revolution in the film industry. Nobody refused to work with the accused then,' she added.

She went on to say that it is much easier to take up a case now, with the government willing to support victims. However, she emphasised that the victims need to come forward and fight until the end. 'The women raising allegations must come to the front. I stand in full support with them, but it is also necessary to fight this till the very end', she stated.

Bhagyalakshmi highlighted the importance of evidence in court, mentioning that it must be provided. 'Everyone thought the accused in the actress assault case would get away easily, but that has not happened. The case is still going strong', she said. She urged the actress who raised allegations against Siddique to remain strong and true to her words until the end, even if the case does not win in court.