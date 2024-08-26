Tovino Thomas stuns in triple role as 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' trailer drops ahead of Onam 2024 release

The trailer for the highly anticipated film 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam' (ARM), starring Tovino Thomas and Krithi Shetty, was released on August 25 across multiple languages. This upcoming 3D period drama, helmed by debut director Jithin Laal, explores the theme of generational honour. The film is scheduled to hit theatres during Onam 2024 in September, with an official release date to be confirmed soon.

The production team shared the trailer on YouTube, inviting audiences into Ajayan's world filled with folklore, mythical characters, and intense action. They encouraged viewers to "Mark your calendars and be part of the excitement!" as they unveiled the ARM trailer.

In 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam,' Tovino Thomas showcases his versatility by portraying three distinct characters—a warrior, a burglar, and a man of mystery—across different eras. The film promises to delve deep into the concepts of generational honor and legacy.

The trailer also introduces viewers to Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Krithi Shetty, who play significant roles as Tovino's love interests in various timelines. Supporting cast members include Basil Joseph, Rohini, Jagadish, and Harish Uthaman, all contributing to the film's rich narrative.

Behind the scenes, the technical team is equally impressive, with Jomon T John as the cinematographer, Dhibu Ninan Thomas handling the music, and Shameer Muhammed in charge of editing. Writers Sujith Nambiar and Deepu Pradeep have crafted the script, ensuring 'ARM' is a film to watch out for.