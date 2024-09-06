Release of Kangana Ranaut, Vishak Nair film 'Emergency' delayed. Here's why

Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', which was set to release on September 6, has been postponed yet again. The actor who has also directed the film said the movie is still awaiting certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana took to her Instagram on Friday morning and announced 'with a heavy heart' that her film’s release has been pushed.

She wrote: “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial. ‘Emergency’ which was suppose to release today has been postponed and we are still waiting for the certification from censor board.” Kangana shared that she will be sharing the new release date soon. “Thanks for your understanding and patience, new release date will be announced soon,” she wrote. The movie also features Malayalam actor Vishak Nair.

On September 4, the Bombay High Court had ordered the Censor Board to decide whether there are any objections to the September 6 release of the film from representatives of Sikh bodies, groups or individuals. 'Emergency' is based on India's Emergency period between 1975-1977. Kangana essays the role of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It also stars Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Mahim Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, among others, and the screenplay by Ritesh Shah.

In an interview with IANS, she had said that she is determined to fight for her film. “And it's getting too late. I hope the film comes on time. Otherwise, I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my right as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats,” she said.“We have to show the history. An almost 70-year-old woman was shot 30-35 times in her house... Someone must have killed her. Now you want to show it… Because apparently, you think you can hurt someone. But you have to show the history. So how did she die? So I said, let's put a plate on the wall that she died because she was shot in the sky. If they are going to suppress the voice of an artiste and my creative liberty… Some people have wielded their guns and we are not afraid of guns.”

(With IANS inputs)