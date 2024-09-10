Stop using the word 'objectification': Sunny Leone tell media

Actor Sunny Leone who was in Kochi recently for the promotion of the upcoming movie 'Petta Rap' featuring Prabhu Deva and Vedhika said the media should stop using the term 'objectification' whenever it refers to item song numbers. Sunny will make a special appearance in the Tamil film, which will hit theatres on September 27.

According to her, it is the media who uses the term 'objectification' of women. “The only ones who are using the term 'objectification' is the media. Thousands of people come to theatres to watch movies because of these songs. That is not objectification, it is providing entertainment and we are here to provide that to the audience. We have to stop using the term and ensure that cinema is back on top, otherwise none of us won't have jobs. It means a lot to actors when you buy a ticket. Please ensure you support every film that comes out,' said the Bollywood actor.

'Petta Rap' is directed by Malayali filmmaker S J Sinu in Tamil. It features Malayali actors Kalabhavan Shajon, Riyas Khan, among others. The film is produced by Joby Sam under the banner of Blue Hill Films. Prabhu Deva also shared his experience in the film, which is a musical family drama. Director S J Sinu revealed that he initially did not have plans to cast Prabhu Deva as the lead actor in the movie. “The scriptwriter Dinil P K came to me with plans for a Malayalam film. When I read it, there were a lot of dance moves and sequences. We didn't think it would be easy to find an actor in Kerala who could be part of a complete dance musical. Which is why we decided to do the film in Tamil and brought Prabhu Deva into the project,” he said.