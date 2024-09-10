Was once removed from film for speaking out against casting couch: Gokul Suresh

Actor Gokul Suresh has revealed that he was once cast out of a movie when he spoke out against the casting couch within the Malayalam film industry. Though he did not wish to give more details, the actor said such issues and bad experiences are not always gender specific. “Even male actors who raise their voice against certain issues lose out on opportunities. He was reacting to reports of sexual allegations against actor Nivin Pauly.

“These issues are not only specific to a certain gender. Even a male actor who raises his or her voice against casting couch may lose out on opportunities. I too have gone through such experiences during the initial days of my career,” said Gokul.

Gokul noted that he had ‘handled’ the person who was encouraging casting couch on the film set, but he had to face the consequences and got fired from the movie. Gokul urged people to always be willing to listen to both sides of every allegation. He, however, expressed his trust in Nivin Pauly and said he is upset about the latter’s ordeal. “The police and the court should give clarity in this case,” he added.

The actor who recently took membership in AMMA said that he hasn’t been in the association long enough to judge the leadership of its former president Mohanlal and the executive committee. “When they learned that the members in the association had faced allegations, they felt it would not be right to remain in the post, which is why they resigned. Be it Lal sir, Mammootty sir or Siddique sir, they have all worked hard to make this industry what it is now. I cannot speak by disregarding that,” Gokul said.