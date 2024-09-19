'Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys' locks its OTT release date

'Vaazha: Biopic of a Billion Boys' is set to hit digital platforms soon. This coming-of-age comedy-drama will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar starting September 23. Directed by Anand Menon and penned by Vipin Das, known for his work on Guruvayoorambala Nadayil, the film promises an engaging experience.

At its core, Vaazha explores the complexities of parenthood and what it truly means to embrace the idea of being a 'Vaazha'. The narrative follows five friends who, despite their laid-back attitudes, share a unique bond that evolves from their shared experiences and mental space.

Since its theatrical debut on August 15, the film has garnered acclaim from audiences, earning over Rs 25 crore globally at the box office. With Disney+ Hotstar acquiring the streaming rights, many who missed its theatrical run are eagerly anticipating its digital release. Interestingly, Vipin Das’ Guruvayoorambala Nadayil is also available on the same platform, offering viewers a chance to enjoy multiple languages.