Mammootty to play villain against Vinayakan

Mammootty is back to stun the cinema audience. This time, the megastar will be seen as the antagonist against Vinayakan. He will be playing the lead role in the upcoming film directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, who was also the co-writer of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer 'Kurup'. He will be directing this venture under the banner of Mammootty's own production house, Mammootty Kampany.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what avatar Mammootty will take on this time, after having surprised Indian cinema with his antagonistic roles in recent films like 'Puzhu' and 'Bhrahmayugam'. This will be the seventh film under the banner Mammootty Kampany.

According to recent reports, Vinayakan will also be seen in a prominent role alongside Mammootty. This will also be a film that brings together Mammootty and Vinayakan after a while. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Vinayakan is now taking on the role that was previously considered for Prithviraj and Joju George. Mammootty will join the sets of the film, which is set to begin filming soon in Nagarcoil, after two weeks.

Roby Varghese Raj, renowned cinematographer and director of the film 'Kannaur Squad' will be the director of photography. Sushin Shyam will be composing the music for this crime thriller.