A day prior to its re-release, 'Taal' makers recall how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s poster shocked Bollywood

The makers of 'Taal' recalled how the poster of the film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had sparked speculations when it was released in 1999. The film is gearing up for a re-release across 136 theatres in India on Friday. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai said the industry was shocked when he introduced his movie with a certain poster featuring Aishwarya.

He shared the vinyl print of the film featuring the actor and the songs on the vinyl record. He wrote in the caption, “My film industry and the media was shocked when I introduced the film ‘Taal’ with this picture in 1999 on hoardings because it was very unlike my movie posters. But when the music of ‘Taal’ was released soon - every one lauded my aesthetics and sound and visuals both. Now which track do you like the most? Please guess I’m happy that taal is re-releasing on big screen tomorrow in 136 theatres all over India”.

‘Taal’ is a musical romantic drama film co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. The film also starred Anil Kapoor, and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles, while Amrish Puri and Alok Nath feature in supporting roles. It was dubbed and released in Tamil as ‘Thaalam’. The film premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, the 'official selection' at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival, and retrospectively at the 45th IFFI in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

The film received widespread critical with major praise for its direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, soundtrack, costumes, choreography and performances of the cast. Meanwhile, on the personal front, Aishwarya’s name has been involved in rumours of her divorce with Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan. However, the couple has not refuted or reacted to these rumours.

(With IANS inputs)