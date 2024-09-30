'Vadakkan' makes history as first Malayalam film to win best supernatural thriller at Fright Night film festival

Malayalam film 'Vadakkan' has made history by winning the Best Supernatural Thriller award at the Fright Night Film Festival in the United States. This achievement marks the first time a Malayalam film has received this honour.

Directed by Sajeed A, 'Vadakkan' features Kishore and Sruthy Menon in lead roles. The film was celebrated at the festival on the 28th of this month for its exceptional storytelling and cinematic quality.

Ken Daniels, the founder and director of the Fright Night Film Festival, praised the movie stating, “It’s a mesmerizing, beautiful film. The cinematography is brilliant, supported by incredibly strong performances and a solid script. Go see it!”

Recently, 'Vadakkan' had its exclusive market premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival's Marché du Film, held in the Fantastic Pavilion dedicated to horror and fantasy genres. The film was one of only seven selected for screening at this prestigious Gala, attracting attention from celebrities and horror film enthusiasts alike.

Notable industry figures, including Resul Pookkutty, Keiko Nakahara, Bijipal, and Unni R., contributed to the film's success, making it the only Malayalam entry to achieve such recognition at Cannes.

Inspired by Dravidian Puranas and ancient folklore, 'Vadakkan' combines traditional storytelling with cutting-edge digital technology. Set against the backdrop of Kerala, the film's technical prowess rivals that of Hollywood productions. Producers Jaydeep Singh and Bhavya Nidhi Sharma of Offbeat Studios are optimistic that 'Vadakkan' will resonate with audiences both in India and globally.