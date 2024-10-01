Men still continue to dominate film industry: Padmapriya

Actor Padmapriya, who is one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), said male dominance continues to exist in the film industry. “I am not only speaking about the Malayalam film industry. This is relevant to all industries,” she said during an event in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The actor said very few female-centric movies continue to be made and also criticised the filmmakers for using the faces of female actors in posters only for financial reasons.

The Mollywood actor also spoke about the issues faced by junior artists in the industry. According to her, sexual favours are sought from women who seek opportunities. The 'Wonder Women' actor also lamented the lack of female technicians in various film industries. Though Padmapriya lauded the Kerala government's efforts in making the Hema Commission report public, she criticised the delay. She also said the government, apart from the formation of a Special Investigation Team, is yet to take any other major action concerning the Hema Commission report. Padmapriya recently criticised the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and their decision to dissolve the entire committee when some of its members faced allegations of sexual abuse.