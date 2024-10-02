My life, my rules: Gopi Sundar responds to sarcastic comments on recent post

Music composer Gopi Sundar has recently found himself at the centre of controversy on social media due to a photo he shared with the caption "Life." The image, taken during breakfast, has drawn a wave of mocking comments and critiques across both Facebook and Instagram.

One of the comments sarcastically questioned, “What a fake smile! Did you just get something new?” followed by another asking, “iPhone 16?” Gopi Sundar did not shy away from engaging with his critics, responding, “I have an iPhone 20 in my hand. Let me know when you’ll update yours.” He addressed various critical remarks with his own witty replies. When someone inquired about the secret to his beauty, he stated, “Live in the moment. Don’t worry about what others say. My world, my life, my rules. It’s not a secret.”

Amidst this online chatter, discussions have also turned to the timing of Gopi Sundar's photo, especially in light of singer Amrutha Suresh's recent revelations regarding her breakup with him. In her statements, she shared her experiences of physical and emotional abuse from her ex-husband while also disclosing the end of her relationship with Gopi Sundar, adding further context to the unfolding situation.