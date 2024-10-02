What's wrong with trying? Triptii Dimri addresses trolls over dance moves

Actor Triptii Dimri is gearing up for the release of her new film, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'. About a week ago, the makers unveiled the song 'Mere Mehboob', featuring Triptii in a stylish indo-western outfit as she dances to the lively track. However, some viewers took to social media to criticize her dance moves.

In response to the backlash, Triptii addressed the criticism head-on. She stated, “I can’t be good at everything, but there’s nothing wrong with trying new things.” She elaborated, “I told myself, ‘I have to try everything.’ But one can’t excel at everything. What’s the harm in giving it a shot? You have to put in your best effort; you’re in the moment. I didn’t realize while shooting that this was my first dance number. I hadn’t done something like this before, and I didn’t expect the kind of response it would receive. But it’s okay; everyone goes through this. Some things resonate with people, while others don’t. That shouldn’t deter you from experimenting.”

Triptii also reflected on her journey as an actress and the importance of diversifying her skill set. She noted, “As an actor, I’m trying to explore different avenues. Initially, I thought mastering acting was enough to succeed. However, as I delved deeper, I realized that when you’re offered roles, you should also know how to walk well, and when a dance number comes your way, you need to be able to dance proficiently.”