I have tried everything for what I hold dear: Bala

Actor Bala has responded to various allegations raised against him on social media in a recent video. He stated that he has honoured his commitment to refrain from discussing his private life, and respecting his daughter’s wishes. He emphasized that after nearly a decade of fighting for love, he now wishes to step back. Bala expressed that it is not appropriate for others to comment on his family life.

“In my last video, I vowed that I would not speak about anything. I have kept that promise until now and will continue to do so. I respect whatever my daughter has said. No matter what she expressed, she is my blood. I am not going to argue or say anything about it. I said that I would not be present in her life anymore. It is not right for others to share their opinions when I have chosen to remain silent. I mentioned in the video that I fought for love for almost a decade. I have tried everything for something that I hold dear. But when they say they are pained by it, one should keep their word. I will keep mine. But who has been campaigning since three days after I made that statement?” Bala said.

He also mentioned that many media channels have approached him for interviews, but he has declined to speak to them. “I will not discuss this issue with anyone. People who know nothing about us have been creating videos for their publicity. They should focus on their own families instead. There was a boxing match here, and I fought in that match for my loved ones. But now, I quit. I have handed over my gloves and left the ring. What is the point of others coming in and saying whatever they want when I have already exited? I have left for everyone’s sake. Please respect my daughter’s wishes.”

Bala criticized those who have been posting videos, claiming to share their experiences. “Some insignificant people have been posting videos. Won’t that hurt Pappu? Please spare me! I am keeping my word. Isn’t it just as important for you to keep yours? Just think about it. There is meaning in what I am saying. I will come back. Thank you,” Bala concluded.

Recently, Amrutha’s personal assistant, Kuku, posted a video making serious allegations against Bala. The singer’s sister, Abirami, also shared that video. Kuku alleged that Bala had coerced his wives into unnatural sexual acts and claimed the women remained silent out of fear. She also mentioned having overheard a conversation between Amrutha and Bala’s third wife, Elizebeth, asserting that Elizebeth left because she was scared to stay with Bala.