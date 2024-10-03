Naga Chaitanya and Samantha reject political claims surrounding their divorce

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu voiced their discontent on Wednesday regarding Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's remarks, which suggested that senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao was the cause of their divorce. Both actors labelled her comments as 'absolutely ridiculous'.

Chaitanya and Prabhu ended their marriage two years ago, and Chaitanya recently got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala in August. In her statements, Minister Surekha alleged, "KTR was the reason behind the divorce of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha."

This claim was met with immediate backlash from Chaitanya. He described the minister’s assertion as "not only false but absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable." He emphasized the emotional weight of divorce, calling it one of the "most painful and unfortunate life decisions." He clarified that the decision to separate was mutual and stemmed from their differing life goals, made in a spirit of peace.

Samantha also responded to Surekha’s comments, urging the minister to be "responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy" and to refrain from dragging her into political disputes. In her Instagram stories, she accused Surekha of engaging in speculation, misrepresenting facts, and trivializing her journey as a woman.

"My divorce is a personal matter, and I ask that you stop speculating about it," she wrote. "To clarify: my divorce was based on mutual consent and was amicable, with no political conspiracy involved."