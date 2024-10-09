T P Madhavan was always a friendly presence on film sets: Kamal, Fazil remember veteran actor

Veteran actor T P Madhavan, who breathed his last on Wednesday morning, was an artist who will always be remembered for his character roles in Malayalam cinema. Filmmaker Kamal who directed Madhavan in films like 'Mazhayethum Munpe' and 'Madhuranomparakattu', among others, said T P Madhavan shared a special camaraderie with his film industry peers. “He was always friendly on the sets. I still remember how special it was to have him on the sets of my film. He was well-read and would share his insights about music and films with us,” said Kamal.

The actor said T P Madhavan, who served as the first general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists, played a pivotal role in the formation of the film body. “He was involved in the formulation of the laws and policies of the association. He was a notable presence in the industry,” said Kamal. According to him, Madhavan was a natural actor and his theatre background has only helped him polish his skills as an artist. He also recalled how the veteran artist never shied away from doing even small roles. “He was never bothered by the limited screen space he got in films. You would be surprised to know that the actor would even be willing to do one scene in a film. He always cherished the presence and camaraderie on film sets. I think he deserved to do better characters in his latter years,” he said.

Veteran director Fazil remembered him as a disciplined actor, who had a lot of respect for his peers. “We shared a cordial relationship as colleagues. I worked with him in 'Pappayude Swantham Appoos'. He was very disciplined and friendly with people on the sets. However, I felt he was always lonely,” he said.