Vijay Deverakonda shares sneak peak of his adventures in Kerala. See videos

Actor and fitness enthusiast Vijay Deverakonda who is in Kerala for the shoot of his upcoming film tentatively titled VD 12, shared a sneak peak of his adventures in God's Own Country. The actor posted a couple of videos where he could be seen running through the tea estates, supposedly in Munnar. He also posed for pictures with the forest officers. In the video, Vijay can be seen running through the hills wearing black shorts, a yellow shirt and a beanie. He also shared a glimpse of the route and his heart rate.

Vijay captioned the moments: “1&2 - Run with me through the tea estates of Kerala, India, 3 - Getting caught by Forest officers for picture time. 4 - Pause, Breathe, Taking in the moment. 5 - The Route, 6 - Idea was to keep heart rate in zone 2- between 140-150. But lots of uphill meant zone went mostly to 3/4&5.”

In September, Vijay shared a video of his boat riding adventure. Vijay made his acting debut in 2011 with Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy 'Nuvvila'. He then featured in Sekhar Kammula's 'Life is Beautiful'. He bagged his first lead role in the 2016 coming-of-age romance film 'Pelli Choopulu', directed by Tharun Bhascker.

He further starred in the masala film 'Dwaraka', and the romantic drama 'Arjun Reddy'. The 35-year-old actor has appeared in films like-- 'Geetha Govindam', 'Ye Mantram Vesave', 'Taxiwaala', 'Dear Comrade', 'World Famous Lover', 'Liger', and 'Kushi'.

‘Liger’ marked the actor’s debut in Hindi cinema. The film also had actress Ananya Panday essaying the role of his love interest. It had Vijay in a dual role as father and son, the titular MMA fighter 'Liger' with stammering problems. Vijay last appeared in Telugu romantic action film 'The Family Star', written and directed by Parasuram, and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role.