Akshay Kumar to play Malayali barrister C Sankaran Nair in Karan Johar’s latest film

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar, who have had some successful outings together, including ‘Kesari’ and ‘Good Newwz’, are back with yet another film. This time, Akshay Kumar will play C Sankaran Nair, a popular politician, barrister and reformer from Kerala. The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book ‘The Case That Shook The Empire’ written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.”

The movie is set during the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Though the makers had announced the film in 2021, there were no updates about the film, till recently. On Friday, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions announced the release date of the untitled film. Taking to Instagram, shared a poster and wrote in the caption, “An untold story, an unheard truth. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday - this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.” The text on the poster read, “The Untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British empire.

For the unversed, the book, The Case That Shook the Empire: One Man’s Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre explores a defamation lawsuit initiated by Michael O’Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab at the time of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, against Chettur Sankaran Nair, a former member of the Viceroy’s Executive Council. C Sankaran Nair was a significant Indian lawyer, politician and reformer who was instrumental in the country's fight for independence. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the forthcoming courtroom drama is said to center on Akshay Kumar, who will be play a lawyer in the pre-independence era film.

The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta's Dharma Productions, Akshay Kumar's Home production Cape of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The film will be released in cinemas on March 14, 2024. This project marks Akshay’s first collaboration with Madhavan and Ananya. Besides this film, Akshay Kumar is preparing for multiple significant releases, including 'Housefull 5' and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. On the other hand, R Madhavan will be seen in Aditya Dhar’s untitled film alongside Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal.