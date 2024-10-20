Actor Bala shares video of alleged intrusion outside his house

Actor Bala recently shared a video capturing unusual events outside his house recently. In the footage, which was recorded by a CCTV camera, he claimed that someone attempted to break into his home. The video, shared on social media, shows a woman, a child, and a young man together outside his residence.

In the clip, they are seen trying to open the net door secured at the entrance. Bala said that they were not the only individuals present at that time. He mentioned that there were attempts to ring the doorbell and knock on the door.

Describing the incident as a trap, Bala believes it was an attempt to ensnare him. He noted that this is the first time he has encountered such a situations in his life and expressed his intent to investigate the truth behind it.

Earlier, Bala was arrested by the Kochi police following a complaint from his ex-wife, who alleged that he was trying to defame her on social media. Afterwards, the High Court granted him bail with certain conditions.