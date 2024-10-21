Priyanka Chopra celebrates Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas in London

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas and shared a sneak peak into the festivities from London on social media. The actor wore a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta in the pictures she posted on Instagram.

The 'Baywatch’ actor wrote, “To all those celebrating… happy Karwa Chauth and yes, I’m filmy.” In the first photo, Nick is seen holding a glass while Priyanka sips water. As Priyanka held a pooja thaali, the couple enjoyed a video call with her mother, Madhu Chopra. Another photo captured Priyanka smiling as she read a note with Nick's name on it.

In the final picture, Priyanka showed off her mehendi, which featured Nick's birthday and the number '3', along with a heart design. The selfie also included Nick. To add a special touch, Priyanka set the song ‘Chand Chupa Badal Mein’ from the 1999 movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ as the background music. She also accessorised her outfit with traditional earrings, bangles, and sindoor.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, they shared the joyful news of welcoming their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Meanwhile, the ‘Barfi’ star recently returned to London following a brief trip to India. During her time in Mumbai, she attended multiple events, including the special screening of her co-produced film ‘Paani.’

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently busy filming ‘Citadel Season 2.’ She will also appear in ‘Heads of State’ alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, Priyanka will take on the lead role in ‘The Bluff’, directed by Frank E. Flowers, where she portrays a former female pirate in the 19th-century Caribbean.

(With IANS inputs)